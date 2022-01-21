Platform repairs at Cheddington station means rail passengers are urged to check journeys

Rail passengers using Cheddington station are being urged to make alternative travel plans while one of its platforms is closed for repairs.

Network Rail is undertaking work on Platform 4 at the Buckinghamshire station after a maintenance inspection identified repairs required to the supporting structure.

The closure means no southbound train services will call at Cheddington on weekdays from tomorrow (Friday, January 21) until further notice. The repair work is expected to take up to 10 weeks to complete.

Cheddington Station

Station operator London Northwestern Railway (LNR) is advising passengers travelling south to use Leighton Buzzard or Tring stations while Platform 4 is closed. A replacement shuttle bus service will be in operation between Leighton Buzzard, Cheddington and Tring.

Passengers travelling to Cheddington from the north are advised to change at Leighton Buzzard and catch the shuttle bus to Cheddington. Northbound services from Cheddington are unaffected.

Lawrence Bowman, LNR customer experience director, said: “The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority and we are working with Network Rail to carry out these essential repairs as quickly as possible.

“London-bound trains will be unable to call at Cheddington on weekdays during the work and we are advising passengers to use Tring or Leighton Buzzard stations instead.

“I would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience while these repairs are carried out. I urge anyone whose journey is delayed by 15 minutes or more to claim compensation via Delay Repay.”