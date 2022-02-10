PCC gives assurance that 20mph speed limits are enforced on Hertfordshire roads

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner David Lloyd has given an assurance that 20mph speed limits are enforced in the same way as higher speed roads.

In response to a question at a meeting of the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Panel, Mr Lloyd acknowledged there was sometimes a public sense that the police did not enforce 20 mph zones.

But he said the zones were subject to enforcement and prosecution – with all enforcement prioritised by threat, harm and risk. And he said they were “enforced in exactly the same way”.

He also said these areas would be subject to appropriate signage – often with additional measures designed to naturally slow motorists.

And as part of his response he also referenced Drivesafe, which he said had been “a very successful scheme” and that a lot of local volunteers had come forward.

Drivesafe is a neighbourhood speed initiative where community volunteers monitor passing vehicles, using speed display equipment.

‘Speeding’ motorists are then sent an advisory letter. And motorists found to ‘speed’ frequently could then receive a visit from a police officer.