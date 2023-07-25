Passengers to lose hundreds of hours of staff time at stations including Hemel, Tring and Berkhamsted

An RMT union campaigner hands out leaflets opposing ticket office cuts in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

Hertfordshire passengers stand to lose hundreds of hours of staff time at their stations.

With hours to go until a consultation on ticket office closures ends, council leaders have condemned plans to shut kiosks and reduce staffed hours throughout the county.

In west Hertfordshire, some towns are set to lose dedicated teams entirely.

Ross Marshall of the RMT trade union on a campaign evening in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

Under plans detailed by London Northwestern Railway, Tring, Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead, Apsley and Kings Langley will be staffed by mobile teams “on a flexible basis”.

In the east, Greater Anglia stations at Waltham Cross and Ware will lose more than 35 hours of staffed hours per week each.

Some stations will have a greater number of staffed hours, with a 24-hour presence at Bishop’s Stortford and a late morning and early evening presence in Broxbourne, Hitchin and Harpenden.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents rail firms, said the plans will lead to “customer-focused stations”.

But senior councillors have rushed to voice their objections to the plans.

Hertford Bengeo councillor Ben Crystall, East Herts Council leader, said at his nearest station, getting rid of the ticket office will mean climbing three sets of stairs to seek help if staff are on the platforms.

“We’re incredibly concerned that losing ticket offices means a passenger walking into a station won’t have that person on hand to answer key questions,” the Green Party councillor said.

“Hertford North’s ticket office is on the ground floor and the platforms are elevated, which means if you need help and nobody is in the ticket office, you would have to climb three sets of stairs, find help, come downstairs again, then go back up to the platforms.

“It’s about having staff where they’re needed.”

At Hertford North, Great Northern has said the plan is to shut the ticket office but to increase staffed hours both in the early morning and late evening – an increase of around 12 hours per week.

In a statement, the Conservative leader of Broxbourne Borough Council has responded to the consultation detailing the authority’s objection.

“Whilst the council acknowledges that there are fewer passengers choosing to use a ticket office, the personal contact at the point of purchase remains important for many,” Broxbourne Borough Council said in a statement.

“Closure will cause significant issues for vulnerable residents, including those with a disability and the elderly.”

Comparing current ticket office hours with proposed staff time, Waltham Cross could lose 41-and-a-half hours of staff time if changes go ahead.

Labour councillor in Waltham Cross Sean Waters met with RMT trade union members at Cheshunt station during the consultation period.

He said: “Standing here leafletting, it doesn’t take very long to see people struggle to use ticket machines for all sorts of reasons.

“There are lots of reasons why you might want to speak with somebody – if you need onward travel advice or if your phone has run out of charge.

“When things aren’t working, you have backups.

“This isn’t about modernising our railways, it’s about stripping them down and cutting costs to increase profits.”

And in the west, Watford Central councillor Marilyn Devonish raised concerns about women’s safety.

“When I’m coming back at two o’clock in the morning, there is a sense of relief there are staff at that station,” the Liberal Democrat councillor said.

“It’s one of the things which acts as a deterrent.”

Watford Junction is one of four Hertfordshire stations which will have a “customer information centre” where staff will be on hand throughout the week – along with St Albans City, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City.

RDG chief executive said just 12 per cent of tickets are sold at kiosks on average today.

“Our proposals would mean more staff on hand on to give face to face help with a much wider range of support, from journey planning, to finding the right ticket and helping those with accessibility needs,” Jacqueline Starr, RDG chief executive, said.

She said the industry has “widely sought” the views of accessibility and passenger groups.

The consultations are on the Transport Focus and London TravelWatch websites.

Ticket offices due to close

Avanti West Coast, Greater Anglia, Great Northern, LNER, London Northwestern Railway, Stansted Express and Thameslink stops will be affected by the changes.

In addition to ticket office closures, some ticket assistance hours might change.