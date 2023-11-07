Part of A5183 in Herts will be reclassified as part of SRFI development

New section of road would link linking A414 North Orbital Road, near Napsbury, to the existing A5183 Radlett Road, close to the point where it crosses the M25

THE county council has agreed that a section of the A5183 should be reclassified, following the construction of a new section of road that’s planned as part of the strategic rail freight interchange (SRFI) development.

The new section of road would link linking the A414 North Orbital Road, near Napsbury, to the existing A5183 Radlett Road, close to the point where it crosses the M25.

And it would, say councillors, effectively bypass a section of the existing A5183 which runs through Park Street and Frogmore.

On Monday (November 6) a meeting of the council’s cabinet agreed that the existing stretch of road should be reclassified as a C class road, ‘at the appropriate time’.

Executive member for highways and transport Cllr Phil Bibby told the meeting it should divert heavy traffic associated with the SRFI away from the existing road.

And he said that use of existing roads would be monitored once the bypass was open – when speed limits or weight restrictions could be considered, if needed.

“Our aim is to make sure that that stretch of road is a residential thoroughfare only – and not for heavy goods vehicles going to and from the freight terminal,” he said.

“It is fair to say there is a great deal of local concern over the level of traffic that will be generated by the rail freight interchange.

“But this reclassification will, I hope, alleviate these concerns, given that it is designed to reduce traffic volume through the villages.” –

Work on the design of the new stretch of road, said Cllr Bibby, was ongoing – with construction not due to start in 2024.

Executive member for resources and performance Cllr Bob Deering welcomed the planned new section of road.

“These changes to the road system will amount to a bypass for Park Street, which I am sure will be very very welcome,” he said.

“And the down-grading of the road is very significant. We are going from an A road – not just to a B road – but to a C road. And that is really quite emphatic – and I am very pleased to see this.”

Meanwhile leader of the council Cllr Richard Roberts acknowledged the level of opposition to the plans for the SRFI, on the former Radlett Aerodrome site.

But said the new stretch of road was one of the ‘potentially huge’ benefits for residents.

“The rail freight interchange site is not without its controversy,” said Cllr Roberts.

“[…] Whilst it is controversial, some of the up-sides and some of the benefits to residents living in the area are potentially huge – and this is one of them.

“To build the bypass around that avoids Frogmore and Park Street is a massive benefit to those living there.

“And as this becomes a de-facto quiet residential road that will be the kind of mitigation that we were calling for all the way through this process.”