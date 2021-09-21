New SaverCard Plus scheme offers 20-25 year olds half price bus travel in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire County Council is encouraging young people between the ages of 20 and 25 to apply for their brand new SaverCard Plus scheme, which will allow them easier access to employment, education, retail and leisure facilities across the county.

The new scheme launched yesterday (Monday) and offers half-price bus travel on all Hertfordshire bus services for as little as £20 a year.

This cost would be covered by purchasing just 14 single bus tickets, based on the average cost of single and return tickets against the adult fare.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

For a number of years, Hertfordshire County Council has been operating and funding a scheme that offers half-price bus travel to 11-19 year olds across Hertfordshire, any day of the week, anytime of the day, on single and return journeys.

Whilst this scheme will continue, to build on its success the new SaverCard Plus scheme will run for the next two to three years, with a plan in place to secure further funding from the Departement for Transport’s Bus Service Improvement Fund.

Phil Bibby, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We want to encourage young people to use the buses instead of driving cars, and providing cheaper bus tickets through the Hertfordshire SaverCard Plus scheme is a key part of our strategy to encourage this change in behaviour.

"We’ve had great success with the SaverCard scheme for 11-19 year olds, and we know that the pandemic has impacted 20-25 year olds across the country the most, so we are hoping that this new scheme will not only aid in the economic recovery of the county, but also help individuals get access to employment and education.

"As well as giving young people more independence, increased bus travel helps reduce congestion and improves air quality, which will in turn contribute to our efforts to make Hertfordshire a cleaner, greener and healthier county.”