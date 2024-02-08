Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An on-demand bus service operating in Dacorum has proved to be an instant success hit with residents.

The HertsLynx service launched in December and aims to improve access from rural areas of Dacorum.

It has received a number of positive comments on social media, from the ease of booking to its low cost and its use for those with disabilities.

Hertfordshire County Council has praised the service.

To date, over 800 trips have taken place, with the post popular pick up and drop off point being Berkhamsted High Street. Fridays have seen the highest number of trips.

Unlike traditional bus services, HertsLynx doesn’t follow a timetable or have any set routes. Instead passengers can choose from a variety of pick up and drop off locations within designated operating zones. Passengers can select where and when they would like to travel by using the HertsLynx app, booking online or by phone. The service is supported in part from the £29.7milliom Bus Service Improvement Plan funding.

Hertfordshire County Council highways representative Phil Bibby said: “In just its first month of operation HertsLynx has proved to be a popular and practical alternative for residents living and travelling in Dacorum. Providing residents in rural areas with a flexible and frequent bus service that meets their needs is extremely important to allow them to go about their day to day lives.”