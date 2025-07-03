New Herts County Council camera catches 90 motorists sneaking through 'bus gate' in just five days

If you have been driving through a popular Watford rat-run recently – you may have been caught out flouting the rules after a new camera was installed by Herts County Council with some ‘surprising’ results.

A total of 90 motorists were caught on camera sneaking through a ‘bus gate’ on a Watford rat-run over five days – but none have yet been fined.

Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) has installed an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera at the site of the bus gate, on Woodmere Avenue.

And within five days of the cameras being switched on they caught 90 motorists flouting the restriction.

Automatic number plate recognition camera. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

All of them will now receive a warning letter – and if caught a second time, after a seven-day grace period, they will be issued with a penalty charge notice (PCN).

The council will continue to issue warning notices – to those spotted for the first time by the camera – until December 20.

But after that date, any motorist caught by the cameras will receive a PCN without warning.

Officials from HCC say the camera was installed following consultation with residents. And they say the number of motorists already found to have flouted the restrictions is “surprising”.

“Following consultation with residents in the local area, an ANPR camera has been installed on Woodmere Avenue to assist with the ongoing enforcement of the existing bus gate,” said a spokesperson for the county council.

“Since coming into operation, the ANPR camera has detected a surprising number of drivers flouting the restrictions in place and using the gates.

“Clear signage is in place, and those identified have been issued with warning letters rather than a penalty charge notice, allowing them time to correct their driving behaviour and adhere to the Highway Code.

“Vehicles that have been issued with a prior warning letter who are then observed again using the gates will receive a penalty charge notice.”

The LDRS understands that the ANPR cameras were installed at the site in December last year (2024) and were activated on June 20.

The PCN is a £70 charge that is reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days.

At this point, the LDRS understands, 90 warning letters have been issued to motorists – but no PCNs have been issued.