Met Office issues yellow warning for ice across Dacorum as temperatures drop

There could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

By Olivia Preston
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Dacorum motorists are warned that ice is likely to cause difficult driving conditions tonight (January 17) into Wednesday morning after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

With freezing conditions expected overnight, the warning is in place from 18.00 tonight until 10.00 tomorrow.

Its website read: “Following the recent very wet weather, sub-zero temperatures overnight will mean that any water seeping onto roads will continue to freeze, leading to icy stretches.”

Take care on icy roads
