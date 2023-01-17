Met Office issues yellow warning for ice across Dacorum as temperatures drop
There could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
Dacorum motorists are warned that ice is likely to cause difficult driving conditions tonight (January 17) into Wednesday morning after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.
With freezing conditions expected overnight, the warning is in place from 18.00 tonight until 10.00 tomorrow.
Its website read: “Following the recent very wet weather, sub-zero temperatures overnight will mean that any water seeping onto roads will continue to freeze, leading to icy stretches.”