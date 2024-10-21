Man hospitalised after e-bike and car are involved in collision at Hertfordshire roundabout

Police

A man was rushed to hospital following a collision reported at a roundabout in Hertfordshire this morning (21 October).

A man riding an e-bike was involved in a collision on Redbourn Road, on the roundabout close to the Redbourn MOT Centre.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says the rider fell off his electronic vehicle at around 7.20am. He fell onto the roundabout and soon after a collision occurred involving a red Kia Rio.

The police force has confirmed that the cyclist was a man his 40s, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital via an Air Ambulance.

He is dealing with many injuries that require ongoing treatment.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has made no arrests in connection with this morning’s crashes.

Police Sergeant Matt O’Neill, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We’ve been carrying out enquiries since the collision this morning and I am now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch. This includes anyone who also saw the events leading up to the collision.

“I would also like to hear from anybody who may have caught what happened on dash cam.

“If you can help, please email me at matthew.o'[email protected] quoting Op Attlee.”

Information can also be reported to the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking motorists with dashcam footage to upload it to the following webpage.