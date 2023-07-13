News you can trust since 1858
Major roadworks set to disrupt drivers in Berkhamsted for up to two months

The works are in connection with a care home development
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read

Major roadworks are expected to disrupt journeys for up to two months along Shootersway in Berkhamsted.

HG Construction has given notice of the works in connection with a care home development off Shootersway, beginning on Monday July 24.

The work to install pipework will mean closures from the junction with Kings Road up to the site entrance and is expected to take six to eight weeks.

The closures will be in place from Monday July 24. Photo: submitted.The closures will be in place from Monday July 24. Photo: submitted.
The closures will be in place from Monday July 24. Photo: submitted.
Diversions will be in place.

Residents can email for more information.

