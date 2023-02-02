News you can trust since 1858
M25 near Hemel Hempstead reopens after police incident

Hertfordshire Police issued the advice this morning

By Olivia Preston
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 2:50pm

The M25 clockwise near Hemel Hempstead is now open after being closed while police dealt with an incident.

There was a carriageway closure in place on the motorway clockwise between junction 20 (Hemel Hempstead) and junction 21 (M1).

A statement from Hertfordshire Police said: “Police were called shortly after 8.05am on Thursday 2 February to report concerns for the welfare of a man who had been found on the hard shoulder of the M25 northbound, near junction 21a.”

A tweet at 8.42am today (February 2) from Herts Police read: “Please be aware emergency services are at the scene of an incident on the M25 between junctions 20 and 21a clockwise.”

National Highways said: “The #M25 clockwise has reopened between J20 #HemelHempstead and J21 #M1 following an earlier police led incident.”