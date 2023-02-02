M25 near Hemel Hempstead reopens after police incident
Hertfordshire Police issued the advice this morning
The M25 clockwise near Hemel Hempstead is now open after being closed while police dealt with an incident.
There was a carriageway closure in place on the motorway clockwise between junction 20 (Hemel Hempstead) and junction 21 (M1).
A statement from Hertfordshire Police said: “Police were called shortly after 8.05am on Thursday 2 February to report concerns for the welfare of a man who had been found on the hard shoulder of the M25 northbound, near junction 21a.”
A tweet at 8.42am today (February 2) from Herts Police read: “Please be aware emergency services are at the scene of an incident on the M25 between junctions 20 and 21a clockwise.”
National Highways said: “The #M25 clockwise has reopened between J20 #HemelHempstead and J21 #M1 following an earlier police led incident.”