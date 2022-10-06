News you can trust since 1858
London Northwestern Railway speaker to answer questions at English Regional Transport Association meeting in Berkhamsted

Vicky Cropper-Clarke will speak at St Peter’s Court House

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:02 pm - 1 min read
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:03 pm

English Regional Transport Association (ERTA)’s meeting will see London Northwestern Railway’s head of stakeholder and community speak in Berkhamsted on next Saturday (October 15).

From 2pm to 4pm, Vicky Cropper-Clarke will speak to ERTA members and the public at St Peter's Court House, next to St Peter’s Church in Berkhamsted.

After her speech, there will be a question and answer session before a discussion about transport and the rail scene in general.

London Northwestern RailwayBerkhamsted