London Northwestern Railway speaker to answer questions at English Regional Transport Association meeting in Berkhamsted
Vicky Cropper-Clarke will speak at St Peter’s Court House
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:02 pm
- 1 min read
Updated
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:03 pm
English Regional Transport Association (ERTA)’s meeting will see London Northwestern Railway’s head of stakeholder and community speak in Berkhamsted on next Saturday (October 15).
Read More
Read More‘Your council tax bills to rise as your services are cut’, claim Hertfordshire L...
From 2pm to 4pm, Vicky Cropper-Clarke will speak to ERTA members and the public at St Peter's Court House, next to St Peter’s Church in Berkhamsted.
Most Popular
After her speech, there will be a question and answer session before a discussion about transport and the rail scene in general.