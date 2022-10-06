English Regional Transport Association (ERTA)’s meeting will see London Northwestern Railway’s head of stakeholder and community speak in Berkhamsted on next Saturday (October 15).

From 2pm to 4pm, Vicky Cropper-Clarke will speak to ERTA members and the public at St Peter's Court House, next to St Peter’s Church in Berkhamsted.

