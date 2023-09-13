London Luton Airport to host discussion in Ivinghoe over issues of aircraft noise and airspace

Watch more videos on Shots!

Residents are invited to discuss issues around aircraft noise and airspace at Luton Airport during an event in Ivinghoe.

The discussion, hosted by London Luton Airport’s Flight Operations team, will take place at Ivinghoe Old School Community Hub, on Thursday September 21, 4pm to 7pm.

Residents from surrounding areas and their representatives are welcome to attend and discuss concerns over aircraft noise and airspace in relation to day-to-day operations.

The event will allow residents from surrounding areas to discuss issues regarding the impact of recent route changes. Image submitted.

An appointment must be booked online for those who wish to join the discussion.