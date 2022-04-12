If it wasn't for those meddling Hertfordshire cops .... Scooby-Doo van busted for no MOT
Zoinks…
By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:22 pm
A van painted to look like the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo was stopped in Hertfordshire yesterday (Monday).
No, officers from the Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit weren’t after an autograph from the famous crime-fighting gang.
Instead, they were trying to solve a mystery of their own.
But it looks like the driver didn’t have a Scooby as to where the MOT was either. Zoinks.
Needless to say, the driver was reported for the offence.