If it wasn't for those meddling Hertfordshire cops .... Scooby-Doo van busted for no MOT

A van painted to look like the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo was stopped in Hertfordshire yesterday (Monday).

No, officers from the Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit weren’t after an autograph from the famous crime-fighting gang.

Instead, they were trying to solve a mystery of their own.

The Mystery Machine stopped by police

But it looks like the driver didn’t have a Scooby as to where the MOT was either. Zoinks.