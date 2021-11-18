Have your say on plans for new transport link from Hemel and Watford to Harlow

Hertfordshire County Council is encouraging the public to have their say on a new transport link, connecting Hertfordshire to West Essex.

The council has launched a public engagement exercise, seeking feedback on its vision to reimagine the county’s transport network through a new east-west rapid transit link.

Hertfordshire residents are invited to explore a virtual exhibition, attend online events and complete an online survey about the proposed Hertfordshire to Essex Rapid Transit (HERT).

HERT launch CGI image

The HERT aims to deliver a step-change in the passenger transport network through an accessible, reliable and affordable mass transit system, connecting Watford and Hemel Hempstead in the west to Harlow (west Essex) in the east.

Hertfordshire already experiences significant traffic congestion and poor journey time reliability due to the reliance on cars.

Over the next 15 years, there are plans for around 100,000 new jobs and up to 100,000 new homes across the county to meet local needs, which means there will be further demand on the already congested road and rail network.

The HERT will provide a new and sustainable cross-county transport system that encourages people out of their cars and on to a greener, convenient and more affordable public transport service.

A key feature of the HERT will be the creation of better links with bus services, walking and cycling routes, creating an integrated transport network with better access to the rail network and wider links to domestic and international airline travel at Luton and Stansted airports.

It will also unlock new job opportunities and provide businesses with greater access to skilled people in the county and beyond.

Hertfordshire County Council and Essex County Council will work closely together to ensure rapid and seamless journeys can be made across the entire network.

This is the first phase of public engagement on the scheme and the council is inviting feedback on its vision for HERT.

A virtual exhibition will be available online from today (November 18) to Friday, January 28, 2022 where participants can find out more about the scheme, attend one of the online exhibition events and share their views by completing the online survey.

Richard Roberts, leader of Hertfordshire County Council and chair of the Hertfordshire Growth Board, said: “Creating a cleaner, greener, healthier Hertfordshire, where everyone has the opportunity to live and work in thriving communities, is central to our plans for the future of the county.

“To deliver this vision for Hertfordshire, we must have the transport network to support it; an affordable, sustainable network that will help reduce our carbon footprint by encouraging people out of their cars and connect our communities like never before.

“To make our ambition a success, it first and foremost must meet the needs of the people of Hertfordshire, which is why I would encourage all residents to take part in the consultation to help shape the development of HERT.”

Phil Bibby, executive member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “The County Council’s A414 Corridor Strategy highlighted the transport-related challenges impacting our communities and the environment, particularly the increasing traffic congestion.

“The HERT will deliver a modern, accessible transport system that offers a viable alternative to car travel, bringing lasting benefits to Hertfordshire, Essex and beyond.

“This is an exciting, pioneering project that could effect real change in the future and I encourage everyone to explore the virtual exhibition and complete the online survey."