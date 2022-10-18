Drivers in and around Dacorum will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Road Closed signs

• M1, from 9.30am October 17 to 3pm October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 6A to junction 9 - mobile hard shoulder closures due to inspection/ survey works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5183, from 10pm October 17 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction eight Hemel Hempstead - carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A414, from 9pm October 25 to 5am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park street roundabout to M1, junction 8 - mobile lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement

• M1, from 10pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 6A to junction 8 - lane closure for structure - maintenance on behalf of Graham.