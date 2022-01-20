Drivers warned of delays due to multi-vehicle collision near Hemel Hempstead

Motorists are warned of delays on the A41 in Hemel Hempstead this morning (Thursday) after a multi-vehicle collision.

Police are at the scene of the collision on the A41 southbound, just before Hemel Hempstead.

Officers were called at 8.24am today (January 20) to report a five-vehicle road traffic collision on the A41 southbound.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue sent crews from Red Watch Hemel Hempstead.

Herts Fire Control (@HertsFRSControl) tweeted at 8.31am: "Control sent crews from @Hemel_RedWatch to report of a multiple vehicle RTC on the A41 between Bourne End and Two Waters.

"On arrival, crews found 6 vehicles in collision. Fortunately no persons trapped but crews administered trauma care to 3 casualties & made vehicles safe."

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers, the fire service and the East of England ambulance service attended. No serious injuries were reported.

"The road has been closed to allow emergency services access and for vehicle recovery."

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said: "Six vehicles involved in collision on dual carriageway. No occupants trapped. Three casualties were attended to by the ambulance service.