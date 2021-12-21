Drivers facing delays after multi-vehicle crash on M25 near Hemel Hempstead

Drivers are facing delays of 30 minutes after a collision involving multiple vehicles on the M25 near Hemel Hempstead.

Police are currently at the scene after reports of a road traffic collision on he clockwise carriageway of the M25, near junction 20 (Hemel Hempstead).

Two of the four lanes were closed and traffic officers from National Highways were called to clear vehicles from the carriageway.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "No one is reported to have been seriously injured.

"Work is currently ongoing to recover the vehicles."

National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) tweeted an update at 5pm: "Traffic has now been released on the #M25 anti-clockwise in #Hertfordshire within J20 (#HemelHempstead). 1 lane (of 4) remains closed whilst recovery is en-route for the vehicles involved in the collision. There are delays of 30 minutes with 5 miles of congestion on approach."

The vehicles have been moved off the main carriageway and the traffic has been released, but there are still delays in the area.