Delays on Hemel Hempstead Road due to roadworks in St Albans

The water company are carrying out utility repairs and maintenance works

By Olivia Preston
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 10:12am

Drivers on Hemel Hempstead face delays due to roadworks in St Albans.

There are queues on A4147 Hemel Hempstead Road while water repair works are completed.

A tweet from Hertfordshire County Council’s highways team read: “DELAYS: A4147 Hemel Hempstead Rd & A5183 #StAlbans - LONG DELAYS towards Batchwood Drive due to ROADWORKS (Temp Signals) @AffinityWater near Waverley Rd.”

A4147 Hemel Hempstead Road
This is a developing news story and we will add more as information becomes available.

