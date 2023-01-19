Delays on Hemel Hempstead Road due to roadworks in St Albans
The water company are carrying out utility repairs and maintenance works
Drivers on Hemel Hempstead face delays due to roadworks in St Albans.
There are queues on A4147 Hemel Hempstead Road while water repair works are completed.
A tweet from Hertfordshire County Council’s highways team read: “DELAYS: A4147 Hemel Hempstead Rd & A5183 #StAlbans - LONG DELAYS towards Batchwood Drive due to ROADWORKS (Temp Signals) @AffinityWater near Waverley Rd.”
This is a developing news story and we will add more as information becomes available.