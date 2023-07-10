Delays are expected along the M1 in Dacorum later this month.

The hard shoulder, in Potters Crouch, will be closed along the M1 northbound overnight on Thursday July 20. The closure will begin at 9pm until 5am the next morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The closure is expected next week overnight on Thursday.