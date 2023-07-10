News you can trust since 1858
Delays expected along M1 in Dacorum next week

The hard shoulder, near Potters Crouch, will be closed
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read

Delays are expected along the M1 in Dacorum later this month.

The hard shoulder, in Potters Crouch, will be closed along the M1 northbound overnight on Thursday July 20. The closure will begin at 9pm until 5am the next morning.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The closure is due to fence safety repair works on behalf of the Ringway.

