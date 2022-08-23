Dates announced for Arriva bus strikes at depots in Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, Luton and Hemel with more threatened
Around 900 bus workers at German-owned giant to strike over real terms pay cut
The dates have been announced for Arriva bus strikes at depots including MK, Aylesbury, Luton and Hemel Hempstead which will impact services across Bucks, Beds and Herts.
And further strike action has been threatened.
Bus company Arriva, which has paid £560 million from its UK operations to owner Deutsche Bahn since 2012, will strike from 3am on 5 September to 2.59am on 7 September.
More strikes will be scheduled if the dispute is not resolved it has been confirmed.
Arriva is offering drivers, admin staff, engineers, cleaners and shunters pay rises of between four per cent and six per cent. With the real rate of inflation, RPI, running at 12.3 per cent, it is claimed this represents a pay cut in real terms.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Arriva and Deutsche Bahn have funnelled money made by these workers out of the country for years. It is abundantly clear they can afford to pay a decent increase. Instead, and during the worst cost of living crisis for decades, they are asking them to take a real terms wage cut.
“Unite will not accept attacks on our members jobs, pay and conditions and the Arriva workforce will receive Unite’s total support until Arriva comes back with an acceptable offer.”
A further contention in the dispute is that the pay offer for drivers is tied to a reduction of 16.6 per cent in overtime rates. It is claimed the company also wants to end paid time for compulsory duties outside of driving, such as travelling to a bus stop or to pick up a bus mid-route.
Strike action will be taken by staff at Arriva’s depots in Luton, Aylesbury, High Wycombe, Milton Keynes, Ware, Stevenage and Hemel Hempstead. They would severely impact bus services within, to and from Bedfordshire, Bucks and Hertfordshire.
Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: “Our members are striking as a last resort because Arriva is refusing to offer a reasonable pay rise, despite being more than able to afford to. The company is responsible for the severe disruption these strikes will cause. We urge them to return with an offer our members can accept to end this dispute as soon as possible.”