Dacorum's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Keep an eye out for these closures

• M1, from 9.30am October 17 to 3pm October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 6A to junction 9 - mobile hard shoulder closures due to inspection/ survey works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5183, from 10pm October 17 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction eight Hemel Hempstead - carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.