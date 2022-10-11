News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Dacorum road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Keep an eye out for these closures

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
42 minutes ago - 1 min read

Dacorum's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Keep an eye out for these closures

Most Popular

• M1, from 9.30am October 17 to 3pm October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 6A to junction 9 - mobile hard shoulder closures due to inspection/ survey works on behalf of Ringway.

Read More

Read More
Free school meals UK: Over 6,000 children missing out in Hertfordshire - how to ...

• A5183, from 10pm October 17 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction eight Hemel Hempstead - carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

DacorumHemel Hempstead