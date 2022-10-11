Dacorum road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week
Keep an eye out for these closures
Dacorum's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• M1, from 9.30am October 17 to 3pm October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 6A to junction 9 - mobile hard shoulder closures due to inspection/ survey works on behalf of Ringway.
• A5183, from 10pm October 17 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction eight Hemel Hempstead - carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.