Dacorum's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Here are the two closures to know about this week in Dacorum

• M1, from 10pm September 22 to 5am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

Another closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A414, from 9pm September 26 to 5am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, M1, junction 8 to Park Street Roundabout - IPV for drainage.