Dacorum road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week - including M1 and M25
Here is what you need to know
Dacorum's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
Two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• A5183, from 10pm November 7 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 8 Breakspear carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for inspection/survey.
• A405, from 10pm November 14 to 5am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 6A to junction 6, entry and exit slip road closure and lane closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways roads.
• M25, from 10pm November 16 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways roads.