Keep an eye out for the closures this week

Dacorum's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A5183, from 10pm November 7 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 8 Breakspear carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for inspection/survey.

• A405, from 10pm November 14 to 5am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 6A to junction 6, entry and exit slip road closure and lane closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways roads.