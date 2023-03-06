Dacorum road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week
Two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes
Dacorum's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 10.30pm February 26 to 5am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 20, entry slip road closure for Herts CC resurfacing scheme, diversion via National Highways roads.
• M25, from 10.30pm February 26 to 5am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 20, exit slip road closure for Herts CC resurfacing scheme, diversion via National Highways roads.
And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A414, from 10pm March 7 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 exit slip and overbridge - works under lane closure on behalf of BT.
• M25, from 10pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for drainage works.
• M25, from 10pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 21A to junction 20, Lane closures for drainage works.
• A414, from 9pm March 15 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park Street Roundabout to M1, junction 8 - ipv for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.
• A5183, from 10pm March 20 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 9 exit slip road to A5183 / Dunstable Road - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
