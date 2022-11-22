Dacorum's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Here are four closures which are due to start this week:

M25, from 10pm November 23 to 5.30am November 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways roads.

Drivers may face hold-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes

M1, from 10pm November 23 to 5am November 25, delays under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to 10 - lane closure for drainage

M1, from 10pm November 28 to 5am December 1, delays under 10 minutes): A414 eastbound, A414 Breakspear Way to M1, junction 8 entry slip - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs