Dacorum road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week – including M1
Two are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes
Dacorum's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
Here are four closures which are due to start this week:
M25, from 10pm November 23 to 5.30am November 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways roads.
M1, from 10pm November 23 to 5am November 25, delays under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to 10 - lane closure for drainage
M1, from 10pm November 28 to 5am December 1, delays under 10 minutes): A414 eastbound, A414 Breakspear Way to M1, junction 8 entry slip - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs
M25, from 10pm December 5 to 5.30am December 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, Lane closures and exit slip road closures for bearing works, diversion via National Highways roads.