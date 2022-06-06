Dacorum road closures: 4 to watch out for this week

Drivers in and around Dacorum will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M1, from 9.30am to 4pm on June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 8 exit slip road hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, M1, junction 10 to nine, carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 10pm June 10 to 5am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A5183, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 9 Redbourn, Lane closure for Electrical works on behalf of Ringway.