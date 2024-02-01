Dacorum residents encouraged to give views on improvements to walking and cycling routes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents can have their say on improvements to routes for cycling and walking in Dacorum.

Hertfordshire County Council, in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, is putting together the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP). A consultation has been launched and is open over the next four weeks until February 26.

The LCWIP aims to make walking and cycling the best choices for shorter journeys or part of longer journeys, so people see these options as preferable to using a car in the future.

The council wants to encourage green travel. Photo by Alessio Soggetti.

Residents can help identify key cycling and walking routes in the borough which require improvements over the next 10 years, and for which funding will be sought from government and other sources. Future enhancements could include new or improved crossings, footway improvements, junction upgrades and traffic-calming measures.

Once the consultation has ended, feedback will be considered as the final draft LCWIP is drawn up. A further public consultation will be held following the creation of the final draft.

Cllr Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said:

“We want cycling and walking to be an easy and convenient choice for people travelling in Dacorum. Receiving feedback on our proposed plan is key to helping develop a framework that provides a greener and safer way to travel.

“Our aim is to offer all residents a cleaner, greener, healthier Hertfordshire. By increasing access to cycling and walking initiatives, we'll help to improve health and air quality, as well as reducing traffic congestion.”

Cllr Adrian England, Portfolio Holder for Climate Change and Deputy Leader at Dacorum Borough Council, added:

“Our residential streets are full of parked cars, making convenient parking impossible and restricting movement for emergency services.

“More cycling and walking can help. It is fundamental that, for shorter journeys in particular, we make cycling and walking more attractive and practical alternatives to using a car. We aim to pinpoint – with your help - where the potential demand is greatest for cycling and walking improvements in Dacorum, and where changes will most benefit our residents by creating space.”