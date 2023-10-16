News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Dacorum drivers to face delays up to half an hour due to M1 junction closure throughout next week

The slip road and lane will be closed from Monday night to the following Saturday
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 17:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drivers in Dacorum can expect delays for up to half an hour across next week.

Junction 8, of the M1 Southbound, to the A414 Park Street Roundabout will be closed, from Monday night (October 23) to 5am the following Saturday. A diversion route will be in place during the closure of the exit slip road and lane. The disruption is due to sweeping works on the carriageway, on behalf of National Highways.

Other upcoming closures to lookout for include a lane from Junction 10 Pepperstock Interchange to junction 9 of the M1 Southbound, overnight on Thursday October 18 from 10pm. Slight delays of under 10 minutes are expected until its reopening from 5am the following day.

Road delays are expected this week and next in Dacorum. Image: David Davies PARoad delays are expected this week and next in Dacorum. Image: David Davies PA
Road delays are expected this week and next in Dacorum. Image: David Davies PA
Most Popular

Another overnight lane closure is expected on Tuesday October 24 from 10pm, between Junction 8 and 10 on the M1 Northbound. Similarly, slight delays of under 10 minutes are expected until 5am the following day (Wednesday).

Related topics:DacorumDriversNational Highways