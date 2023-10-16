Dacorum drivers to face delays up to half an hour due to M1 junction closure throughout next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
Junction 8, of the M1 Southbound, to the A414 Park Street Roundabout will be closed, from Monday night (October 23) to 5am the following Saturday. A diversion route will be in place during the closure of the exit slip road and lane. The disruption is due to sweeping works on the carriageway, on behalf of National Highways.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Other upcoming closures to lookout for include a lane from Junction 10 Pepperstock Interchange to junction 9 of the M1 Southbound, overnight on Thursday October 18 from 10pm. Slight delays of under 10 minutes are expected until its reopening from 5am the following day.
Another overnight lane closure is expected on Tuesday October 24 from 10pm, between Junction 8 and 10 on the M1 Northbound. Similarly, slight delays of under 10 minutes are expected until 5am the following day (Wednesday).