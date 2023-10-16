Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Dacorum can expect delays for up to half an hour across next week.

Junction 8, of the M1 Southbound, to the A414 Park Street Roundabout will be closed, from Monday night (October 23) to 5am the following Saturday. A diversion route will be in place during the closure of the exit slip road and lane. The disruption is due to sweeping works on the carriageway, on behalf of National Highways.

Other upcoming closures to lookout for include a lane from Junction 10 Pepperstock Interchange to junction 9 of the M1 Southbound, overnight on Thursday October 18 from 10pm. Slight delays of under 10 minutes are expected until its reopening from 5am the following day.

Road delays are expected this week and next in Dacorum. Image: David Davies PA