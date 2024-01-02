Dacorum drivers face four road closures from today for the next two weeks

One could delay road users for up to 30 minutes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four road closures are set to disrupt drivers in Dacorum with one causing delays of up to 30 minutes.

The first will be in place tonight along the M1 northbound, from 10pm to tomorrow morning at 5am. M1 drivers are expected a delay of under 10 minutes between junction 8 and 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second overnight closure will be in place at junction 8 (A414) of the M1 southbound, from 10pm January 3 to 5am the next morning. Drivers will experience slight delays due to a carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads. A diversion route will be in place.

Four closures will cause traffic delays for the next two weeks. Image: David Davies PA

And from January 4, another overnight closure will be in place on the M1 Southbound at Junction 9 (A1081) from 10pm to 5am the next day. Drivers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes due to the entry slip road and a lane closure. Drivers can follow diversion signs.