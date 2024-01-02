News you can trust since 1858
Dacorum drivers face four road closures from today for the next two weeks

One could delay road users for up to 30 minutes
By Will Grimond
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:58 GMT
Four road closures are set to disrupt drivers in Dacorum with one causing delays of up to 30 minutes.

The first will be in place tonight along the M1 northbound, from 10pm to tomorrow morning at 5am. M1 drivers are expected a delay of under 10 minutes between junction 8 and 9.

A second overnight closure will be in place at junction 8 (A414) of the M1 southbound, from 10pm January 3 to 5am the next morning. Drivers will experience slight delays due to a carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads. A diversion route will be in place.

Four closures will cause traffic delays for the next two weeks. Image: David Davies PAFour closures will cause traffic delays for the next two weeks. Image: David Davies PA
And from January 4, another overnight closure will be in place on the M1 Southbound at Junction 9 (A1081) from 10pm to 5am the next day. Drivers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes due to the entry slip road and a lane closure. Drivers can follow diversion signs.

A longer closure will be in place on the A414 eastbound, M1 junction 8, from 8pm on January Monday January 8 to 5am on January 11. Drivers will face delays of under 10 minutes from the junction to the Park Street Roundabout due to a lane closure barrier/fence safety repairs.

