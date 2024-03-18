Dacorum drivers could face delays of up to half an hour due to M25 closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Dacorum could be impacted by delays of up to half an hour due to an M25 closure this evening.

National Highways has updated its expected works list with two road closures.

Lane closures along the M25 will be in place from 10pm tonight (Monday) to 5am tomorrow morning. Drivers can expect moderate delays of 10 to 30 minutes) on the M25 anti-clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20. There will be a diversion in place.