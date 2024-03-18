Dacorum drivers could face delays of up to half an hour due to M25 closure
Drivers in Dacorum could be impacted by delays of up to half an hour due to an M25 closure this evening.
National Highways has updated its expected works list with two road closures.
Lane closures along the M25 will be in place from 10pm tonight (Monday) to 5am tomorrow morning. Drivers can expect moderate delays of 10 to 30 minutes) on the M25 anti-clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20. There will be a diversion in place.
And a current lane closure is in place along the A5 in both directions, Milton Keynes to Flamstead, causing slight delays of under 10 minutes. It will be in place until 6am on Saturday (March 23).