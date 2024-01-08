Dacorum drivers can rest easy as just one road disruption scheduled across next fortnight
A lane closure will be in place on January 17
According to National Highways, an M1 lane closure will likely cause slight delays later this month.
From 10pm on Wednesday January 17 to 5am the next morning, a lane will be closed along the M1 southbound, between junction 9 to junction 8 due to reconstruction works. However, drivers can relax since delays are expected to be less than 10 minutes.