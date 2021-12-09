Council will apply for new powers to issue fines to drivers ignoring Highways restrictions across Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire County Council will be applying for new legal powers to issue penalty charge notices to motorists ignoring Highways restrictions across the county.

The Department for Transport announced in June that councils will be able to apply for the legal powers to use cameras to enforce moving traffic contraventions, such as ignoring no entry and one-way restrictions, driving in formal cycle lanes, or waiting in yellow box junctions.

Hertfordshire County Council intends to apply for these powers in the new year once legislation has been passed.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

The powers will also need to be agreed by cabinet and following public consultation.

The council would look to initially trial them in locations that will improve connectivity, boost active travel, or reduce congestion when the legal process is complete, which is expected to be 2023.

Some of the areas that will be considered by officers and then consulted on with residents will be places that could improve bus reliability, reduce congestion, or where roads are unsuitable for large vehicles.

For example, in Woodmere Avenue in Watford where there is currently a width restriction, and in Bishops Stortford town centre where cars often wait in areas that are prohibited.

At the moment in England only local authorities in London can issue penalty charge notices (PCNs) for these types of traffic offences and gaining these additional legal powers will enable the county council to target difficult areas and support the police in their efforts to reduce traffic offences.

It is hoped that the legal powers will be available to local authorities in 2022, and as it will take time to consult, design, install and operate camera enforcement it is likely to be 2023 before camera enforcement starts in Hertfordshire.

Phil Bibby, executive member for highways and transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We are always looking for new ways to make our road network safer and less congested for residents.

"These new powers could allow us to manage locations where large and heavy vehicles travel down residential streets or where motorists ignore signs that are there to keep everyone safe.