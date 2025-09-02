Council confirms completion of £1.8m A41 improvement works covering Hemel Hempstead and Tring

By James Lowson
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 11:29 BST
Hertfordshire County Council has confirmed it has completed its £1.8m road improvement project on the A41.

Maintenance work was authorised along the route that links the M25 to Tring, Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted.

Hertfordshire County Council says that bad weather led to faster than usual wear and tear along the road.

The authority claims it used a ‘stitch in time’ approach to proactively address the road before it got worse. Hertfordshire County Council revealed that crews carried out extensive patching over a large section of the very busy road.

the council has completed a £1.8m project

Funding went towards treating existing potholes and identifying areas showing early signs of deterioration. The council outlined that this included addressing surface cracking and other defects, which could become more expensive to tackle in the future.

A council spokesperson said: “A specialist preventative treatment was then applied to seal in the repairs, improving the longevity of the road surface and restoring its texture, an important safety feature. In just one day, 8.3km (5 miles) of road was treated, with follow-up visits planned for essential aftercare and road markings.”

Hertfordshire County Council adds that it has authorised further improvements including drainage works and possible resurfacing near the M25 and Tring junctions.

Councillor Stephen Giles-Medhurst said: “This is a great example of our proactive approach to looking after Hertfordshire’s roads. By acting early, we not only improve safety for everyone using the A41 but also prevent the kind of damage that would require lengthy and disruptive closures in the future. The £1.8m investment here shows our commitment to keeping this key route – connecting the M25 to Hemel, Berkhamsted, Tring and beyond.”

