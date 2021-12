Christmas roadworks: Here are the planned roadworks for Dacorum over the festive period

Dacorum motorists who are driving home for Christmas or popping out for a bit of last-minute shopping will have two closures on major A-roads to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

There are a number of planned roadworks scheduled over the next two weeks, according to one.network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

> A414, from 9pm October 25, 2021 to 5am March 7, 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

And a further closure will begin over the next seven days:

> M25, from 10pm December 21, to 5am December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

Other planned roadworks in Dacorum include:

> Flaunden Hill, Flaunden. Streetworks/License on Wednesday, December 22. There will be a road closure and a diversion in place.

> Alyngton, Northcurch. Streetworks / License. Road closure from 9.30am December 21, until 4pm December 22.

> Mandelyns, Berkhamsted. Streetworks / License. Road closure from 9.30am December 21, until 4pm December 22.

> Hempstead Road, Kings Langley. Tuesday, December 21. Planned work about to start, delays likely - Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

> Beaumayes Close, Hemel Hempstead. From Tuesday, December 21, to Thursday, December 23. Planned work about to start. Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take).

> Datchworth Turn, Hemel Hempstead. From Wednesday, December 22, to Thursday, December 23. Planned work about to start. Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take).

> Dunny Lane, Chipperfield. Vactor works. Dunny Lane From Windmill to Soakaway on Plough Lane. From Wednesday, December 22, to Thursday, December 23. Planned work about to start. Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take).

> Hartsbourne Way, Hemel Hempstead. From Wednesday, December 22, to Thursday, December 23. Planned work about to start Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take).

> Honeycross Road, Hemel Hempstead. From 8.50am on Tuesday, December 21, to midnight on Thursday, December 23. Affinity Water is currently carrying out essential maintenance in the area, this is on-going work to improve the service – usually there will be little disruption to road users during these types of works which can include stop tap replacements, meter fits, leak detection and fixes among others. Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)

> Long Arrotts, Hemel Hempstead. From Tuesday, December 21, to Wednesday, December 22. Planned work about to start. Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)

> Martian Avenue, Hemel Hempstead. From Thursday, December 23, to Wednesday, December 29. Planned work about to start, Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take).

> St Pauls Road, Hemel Hempstead. Thursday, December 23. Planned work about to start, Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take).

> Sunmead Road, Hemel Hempstead. From Tuesday, December 21, to Thursday, December 23. Affinity Water is currently carrying out essential maintenance in the area, this is on-going work to improve the service – usually there will be little disruption to road users during these types of works which can include stop tap replacements, meter fits, leak detection and fixes among others. Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)

> Achilles Close, Hemel Hempstead. From Thursday, December 23, to Wednesday, December 29. Advanced planning. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Anchor Lane, Hemel Hempstead. From Thursday, December 23, to Friday, December 24. Affinity Water has not assigned a specific description to this works. Advanced planning. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Brook Lane, Berkhamsted. From Wednesday, December 22, to Thursday, December 23. Planned work about to start. Delays unlikely - Some carriageway incursion.

> Chambersbury Lane, Hemel Hempstead. From Wednesday, December 22, to Friday, December 24. Affinity Water has not assigned a specific description to this works. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Cleves Road, Hemel Hempstead. From 8.20am on Tuesday, December 21, to midnight on Thursday, December 23. Affinity Water has not assigned a specific description to this works. Delays unlikely - Some carriageway incursion.

> Cotterells, Hemel Hempstead. From Wednesday, January 5, to Friday, January 7. Affinity Water has not assigned a specific description to this works. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Curtis Road, Hemel Hempstead. From Wednesday, December 22, to Friday, December 24. Affinity Water has not assigned a specific description to this works. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Dellcut Road, Hemel Hempstead. From Wednesday, December 22, to Wednesday, December 29. Advanced planning. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Dunlin Road, Hemel Hempstead. From Thursday, December 23, to Friday, December 24. Advanced planning. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Fallowfield Walk, Hemel Hempstead. From 9am on Monday, December 27, to midnight on Friday, December 31. Affinity Water has not assigned a specific description to this works. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Finch Road, Berkhamsted. Friday, December 24. Planned work about to start. Delays unlikely - Some carriageway incursion.

> Gravel Lane, Hemel Hempstead. From Tuesday, January 4, to Thursday, January 6. Advanced planning. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> High Street, Berkhamsted. From Wednesday, December 22, to Thursday, December 23. Planned work about to start. Delays unlikely - Some carriageway incursion.

> Hobbs Hill Road, Hemel Hempstead. From 10am on Tuesday, December 21, to midnight on Thursday, December 23. Affinity Water is currently carrying out essential maintenance in the area, this is on-going work to improve the service – usually there will be little disruption to road users during these types of works which can include stop tap replacements, meter fits, leak detection and fixes among others. Delays unlikely - Some carriageway incursion.

> Horsecroft Road, Hemel Hempstead. From Thursday, December 23, to Friday, December 24. Affinity Water has not assigned a specific description to this works. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Jupiter Drive, Hemel Hempstead. From Wednesday, December 29, to Friday, December 31. Planned work about to start. Delays unlikely - Some carriageway incursion.

> Kilncroft, Hemel Hempstead. From Wednesday, December 22, to Friday, December 24. Affinity Water has not assigned a specific description to this works. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Kingsland Road, Hemel Hempstead. From Thursday, December 23, to Friday, December 24. Affinity Water has not assigned a specific description to this works. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Mark Road, Hemel Hempstead. Thursday, December 23. Planned work about to start. Delays unlikely - Some carriageway incursion

> Marlins Turn, Hemel Hempstead. From Thursday, December 23, to Wednesday, December 29. Advanced planning. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead. From Wednesday, December 22, to Friday, December 24. Planned work about to start. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion

> Old House Road, Hemel Hempstead. From Wednesday, December 22, to Thursday, December 23. Planned work about to start. Delays unlikely - Some carriageway incursion

> Paston Road, Hemel Hempstead. From 9am on Tuesday, December 21, to midnight on Thursday, December 23. Affinity Water has not assigned a specific description to this works. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Pinecroft, Hemel Hempstead. From Wednesday, December 22, to Friday, December 24. Affinity Water has not assigned a specific description to this works. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Primrose Hill, Kings Langley. From Wednesday, December 22, to Friday, December 24. Affinity Water has not assigned a specific description to this works. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.

> Priory Gardens, Berkhamsted. From Wednesday, December 22, to Thursday, December 23. Planned work about to start. Delays unlikely - Some carriageway incursion.

> Sarratt Avenue, Hemel Hempstead. From Wednesday, December 29, to Friday, December 31. Planned work about to start. Delays unlikely - Some carriageway incursion.

> South Hill Road, Hemel Hempstead. From Thursday, December 23, to Friday, December 24. Affinity Water has not assigned a specific description to this works. Delays unlikely - No carriageway incursion.