Cab driver from Berkhamsted launches petition to make A41 safer

Hundreds of people have backed a petition – started by a local taxi driver – calling for additional safety measures on the A41 Berkhamsted bypass.

Mark Twyman, who runs Berko Black Cabs, started the e-petition on the Hertfordshire County Council website at the beginning of February – less than two weeks after a multi-vehicle crash.

In the petition he points to ‘at least six serious road traffic accidents’ on the stretch of road since the beginning of the year.

And he calls for the county council to implement safety measures to prevent future accidents.

In particular, the petition highlights the need for safety signs, for information on accident hot spots and for speed restrictions around junctions.

And it has already been ‘signed’ by more than 600 people, who share Mr Twyman’s concerns.

Mr Twyman – who lives in Berkhamsted – told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he believes the road is “dangerous”.

He says he believes the road is badly designed – with a bad surface, dips and bends and slip roads that are too short.

And he says motorists drive too fast – suggesting that since the lifting of lockdown restrictions it has become like “a racetrack”.

He says signage needs to be changed, with motorists being warned of accident hotspots.

And he suggests there may be a need for cameras to slow traffic – suggesting that the measure would be worth it, if it were to save a life.

The petition – which is listed on the www.hertfordshire.gov.uk website – has already been signed by more than 600 people. And it will remain open until April 4.

Where a petition has more than 250 signatures it can be presented to a meeting of the county council’s cabinet or a cabinet panel.

And if it is backed by 1,000 or more signatures it can be presented to a meeting of the full council.

In response to the petition, Mr Twyman says there are already plans for him to meet with the county council’s executive member for highways and transport Cllr Phil Bibby.