Berkhamsted electric bike company backs £32.9 million funding to create network of active travel experts

The funding will go towards training engineers and planners to conduct engagement and consultation sessions with communities

By Olivia Preston
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 4:10pm

An Berkhamsted e-bike company is backing a government scheme to help to create a national network of experts to make places walkable and cyclable for everyone.

Chris Boardman, national active travel minister for England, announced £32.9 million funding to help councils across the country to build a network of active travel experts to empower more people to use sustainable travel methods daily. Brothers Oliver and Alex Francis, who founded Estarli in 2020, welcome the news of the funding.

Oliver said: “It’s great news. We noticed a real blind spot in key local decision-making positions when it came to understanding what cyclists need to feel comfortable on the road and also how e-bikes in particular help them ditch other methods of transport for commuting, school runs and other daily journeys.”

Brothers Oliver and Alex Francis
The funding from Active Travel England could see 1,300 green jobs created from the scheme.