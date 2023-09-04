A road closure in Hemel Hempstead could hit school and work traffic this week.

The A414, from Park Street Roundabout to Breakspear Way Roundabout, is being closed from today between 9.30am and 3.30pm, until Friday, in both directions – meaning those returning from or picking up on the school run could face delays.

Drivers will also experience delays along the M1 Southbound due to a lane closure between Junction 11 and 10, and an exit slip road closure, from 10pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to 5am the following day. The closure is due to carriage reconstruction work, and a diversion route will be in place.

Drivers can expect at least three disruptions to traffic this month.

Both disruptions are expected to cause delays of under 10 minutes.