Back-to-school traffic could be hit with delays due to a road closure in Hemel Hempstead this week

Drivers will also face delays along the M1 Southbound on Tuesday
By Will Grimond,
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:20 BST

A road closure in Hemel Hempstead could hit school and work traffic this week.

The A414, from Park Street Roundabout to Breakspear Way Roundabout, is being closed from today between 9.30am and 3.30pm, until Friday, in both directions – meaning those returning from or picking up on the school run could face delays.

Drivers will also experience delays along the M1 Southbound due to a lane closure between Junction 11 and 10, and an exit slip road closure, from 10pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to 5am the following day. The closure is due to carriage reconstruction work, and a diversion route will be in place.

Drivers can expect at least three disruptions to traffic this month.
Both disruptions are expected to cause delays of under 10 minutes.

Later in the month, both directions from the M1, junction 8 to Park Street Roundabout will be affected by a lane closure overnight, on Saturday September 16. Delays, due to cutting and planting, will be a maximum of 10 minutes.

