Arriva to remove Green Line services between Hemel Hempstead and London Victoria

Arriva intends to cease operating Green Line services between Hemel Hempstead and London Victoria next month.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, service 758 was already experiencing a decline in passengers numbers, leading to operations being ran out of Arriva's Luton depot.

Whilst this operational move did help with ensuring all 758 services operated as per the advertised timetable, passenger numbers unfortunately remained low.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

Despite this, Arriva remained committed to delivering services throughout the pandemic, maintaining a minimum level of service to enable key workers to travel to and from London and Hemel Hempstead.

The last day of service will be Saturday, December 4.

Linsey Frostick, Luton depot general manager, said: “I recently asked for feedback on the service with a view of trying to get things to improve, unfortunately over recent weeks we have not seen a rise in passenger numbers and at the current levels the service is not sustainable.

"We would like to thank all our loyal and long serving customers for their custom over the years and want to convey that this is an extremely difficult decision for us to have made.

"We will continue to operate the 758 service, travelling to and from London, until 4th December 2021."