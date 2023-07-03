Arriva has announced it will continue to cap the cost of single trips on its buses at £2.

The bus service which connects Milton Keynes to Aylesbury and Hemel Hempstead has adopted the strategy introduced by the Government six months ago.

Rival local service Redline Buses has also used the scheme, whilst Red Rose Travel which also transports people in Bucks did not.

Arriva is continuing with the cheaper bus fare scheme

On Saturday (1 July) the Department for Transport announced it was extending the Bus Fare Cap Grant until the end of October.

After that, the single fare cap will be increased to £2.50. Prior to the extension the Government fund was scheduled to conclude on Friday (30 June).

Aimed at bus services across the country, Arriva which has depots throughout England, has revealed that 16,500,000 passengers have travelled in one of its vehicles since the scheme’s launch earlier this year.

A vast majority of Arriva bus services outside of London now cost just £2, with buses leaving from Milton Keynes, Hemel Hempstead and Aylesbury adopting the £2 cap.

Cora Woodhouse, Arriva customer service director, said: “We know that many of our passengers have felt the pinch this year and it is great news for our customers that we can pass on a saving to them in these difficult times.

“The scheme will continue to save our passengers money and helps us carry on connecting communities by keeping important bus services running.

“It’s good to see that more people are using the bus – something that we clearly care passionately about – because it’s the best choice for the environment, too.”

Government data states that in its first three months, the £2 fare cap has brought down bus fares in England outside London by eight per cent.

Research from Transport Focus has also revealed that 11 per cent of respondents are using the bus more thanks to the cap, with 80 per cent agreeing that the £2 tickets have helped with the cost of living.