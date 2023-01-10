The government has introduced a bus fare cap for single tickets across England from now until 31 March 2023.

Centrebus confirmed that all its routes in Dacorum are part of the scheme, including 46, 846 and 847.

Arriva’s 824 route, from Woodhall Farm to John F Kennedy School, is not included. The routes included are: 2, 3/4, 10/20, 302, 500 and 508.

Is your regular route included?