All the routes in Dacorum included in government £2 bus fare cap
The cap lasts until March 31
The government has introduced a bus fare cap for single tickets across England from now until 31 March 2023.
Centrebus confirmed that all its routes in Dacorum are part of the scheme, including 46, 846 and 847.
Arriva’s 824 route, from Woodhall Farm to John F Kennedy School, is not included. The routes included are: 2, 3/4, 10/20, 302, 500 and 508.
The Department of Transport said: “This is a significant investment that will result in millions of people across England saving on travel costs.”