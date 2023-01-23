News you can trust since 1858
A414 reopens between A405 and M1 after car and lorry crash in Hemel Hempstead

The delays are clearing well

By Olivia Preston
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 12:25pm

National Highways has confirmed that a major road in Hemel Hempstead has reopened after closing this morning (January 23).

A tweet from National Highways read: "The #A414 is now OPEN westbound between #A405 and #M1 near #HemelHempstead following a multi vehicle collision.”

Hertfordshire Police said the crash happened between a car and a lorry. A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called at around 10am on Monday 23 January following a road traffic collision on the A414, near Breakspear Way in Hemel Hempstead.”

