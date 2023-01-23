A414 reopens between A405 and M1 after car and lorry crash in Hemel Hempstead

National Highways has confirmed that a major road in Hemel Hempstead has reopened after closing this morning (January 23).

A tweet from National Highways read: "The #A414 is now OPEN westbound between #A405 and #M1 near #HemelHempstead following a multi vehicle collision.”

Hertfordshire Police said the crash happened between a car and a lorry. A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called at around 10am on Monday 23 January following a road traffic collision on the A414, near Breakspear Way in Hemel Hempstead.”