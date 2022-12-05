Drivers in and around Dacorum will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list shows that one closure is due to start this week:

Advertisement

• A414, from 10pm December 10 to 5am December 12, under 10 minute delay: M1 northbound, junction 8 to 9 - carriageway closure for drainage.

Motorists have been advised of road closure to avoid