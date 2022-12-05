A414 closure for Dacorum drivers this week
The closures is expected to cause slight delays
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Drivers in and around Dacorum will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
The latest expected works list shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A414, from 10pm December 10 to 5am December 12, under 10 minute delay: M1 northbound, junction 8 to 9 - carriageway closure for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.