8 road closures for Dacorum drivers to watch out for this week

Drivers in and around Dacorum will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A405, from 10pm July 30 to 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1/A414 both directions, junction 9 to junction 6A - various lane closures, entry slip road closure and diversion for structure - maintenance on behalf of Graham.

• A414, from 9pm July 25 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 westbound, Park Street Roundabout to junction 8 lane closure due to structure - maintenance works on behalf of Graham Construction.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A414, from 10pm August 1 to 5am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414/M1 both directions, A414 Park Street Roundabout to M1, junction 8 - diversion route on behalf of HCC.

• M25, from 10pm August 3 to 5.30am August 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.

• M25, from 11pm August 5 to 5.30am August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for Bearing works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M1, from 4pm to 11pm on August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: M1 Wembley - Westlife - some congestion expected.

• A414, from 9.30am to 4pm on August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park Street Roundabout to junction 8 mobile hard shoulder closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 4pm August 12 to 11pm August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: M1 Wembley - Coldplay some congestion expected.