Drivers in and around Dacorum will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:

Road Ahead Closed: National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

• M25, from 10pm July 18 to 5.30am July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 21 to J20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.

• M25, from 10pm July 20 to 5.30am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 19 to junction 21, Lane closure for bearing works.

• A414, from 9.30am July 23 to 4pm July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414/M1 both directions, between Park Street Roundabout and M1, junction 8, diversion route on behalf of Hertfordshire CC/Eurovia.

• A414, from 9pm July 25 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 westbound, Park Street Roundabout to junction 8 lane closure due to structure - maintenance works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• M25, from 10pm July 25 to 5.30am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.

• M1, from 10pm July 25 to 5am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 6A to junction 6, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A414, from 10pm August 1 to 5am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414/M1 both directions, A414 Park Street Roundabout to M1, junction 8 - diversion route on behalf of HCC.