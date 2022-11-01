Drivers in and around Dacorum will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week. One of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A414, from 9pm October 27 to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park street roundabout to M1, junction 8 - mobile lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway.

M1, from 10pm October 3 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 6A to junction 10 - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

A5183, from 10pm November 7 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 8 Breakspear carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

A405, from 10pm November 14 to 5am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 6A to junction 6, entry and exit slip road closure and lane closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways roads.

