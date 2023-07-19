News you can trust since 1858
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

The Marlowes Shopping Centre takes guests Around The World for FREE summer fun

The Marlowes Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, is welcoming shoppers to enjoy four days of FREE activities across the month of August.
By Laura OsmanContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:33 BST

Commencing on Tuesday 1st August and running weekly until Tuesday 22nd August, The Marlowes will be host to a giant inflatable dome which will unleash a sense of adventure for children and adults alike.

The dome will explore four walks of life, and transport visitors to far flung parts of the world from the comfort of the shopping centre through the use of magical projections.

Tuesday 1st August – Under the Sea

Marlowes Hemel HempsteadMarlowes Hemel Hempstead
Marlowes Hemel Hempstead
Most Popular

Tuesday 8th August – In The Jungle

Tuesday 15th August – Exploring Space

Tuesday 22nd August – On the Beach

All events will run in Centre Court from 11am-4pm, providing an exciting break from shopping trips to one of the many stores and eateries at the centre.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, said staff and shops at the Marlowes simply cannot wait for the event.

“We can’t wait for the arrival of our Around The World summer here at The Marlowes. The magical dome will transport you to incredible places you can only dream of, and all from our shopping centre. We can’t wait to host you for a summer of free fun!”

The Marlowes will also have a selfie opportunity to enjoy, with a social media competition launching to win a £100 voucher to spend at the centre.

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.

Related topics:Hemel HempsteadSpace