The Marlowes Shopping Centre takes guests Around The World for FREE summer fun

Commencing on Tuesday 1st August and running weekly until Tuesday 22nd August, The Marlowes will be host to a giant inflatable dome which will unleash a sense of adventure for children and adults alike.

The dome will explore four walks of life, and transport visitors to far flung parts of the world from the comfort of the shopping centre through the use of magical projections.

Tuesday 1st August – Under the Sea

Marlowes Hemel Hempstead

Tuesday 8th August – In The Jungle

Tuesday 15th August – Exploring Space

Tuesday 22nd August – On the Beach

Advertisement

Advertisement

All events will run in Centre Court from 11am-4pm, providing an exciting break from shopping trips to one of the many stores and eateries at the centre.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, said staff and shops at the Marlowes simply cannot wait for the event.

“We can’t wait for the arrival of our Around The World summer here at The Marlowes. The magical dome will transport you to incredible places you can only dream of, and all from our shopping centre. We can’t wait to host you for a summer of free fun!”

The Marlowes will also have a selfie opportunity to enjoy, with a social media competition launching to win a £100 voucher to spend at the centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement