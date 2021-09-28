Teenager taken to hospital after incident in Hemel Hempstead

Police are investigating after a teenage boy suffered a cut to the head in The Marlowes in Hemel Hempstead.

Officers were called shortly before 11.50am today (Tuesday, September 28) following an incident in The Marlowes.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "It was reported that a teenage boy had suffered a cut to the head.

Police are investigating the incident

"He has been taken to hospital for assessment but his injuries are not currently being treated as life threatening.

"Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened and to trace a male suspect believed to have been involved in the incident."