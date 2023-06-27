Codicote Youth FC with the new Taylor Wimpey branded football shirts

Taylor Wimpey’s £2,500 sponsorship will be put towards the club’s football kit shirts for the year for both their home and away games.

Codicote Youth FC is an FA Charter Standard football club which offers football to children in Codicote and the surrounding areas, including Kimpton, Datchworth, Welwyn and Wheathampstead. Taylor Wimpey has recently launched two developments in Codicote, The Heath and The Vale.

Rob Frowd, Chairman and Treasurer of Codicote Youth FC, says: “We’re so grateful for Taylor Wimpey agreeing to be our sponsor for this season and funding this year’s shirts for our players. Our club is run entirely by volunteers so any support is most welcome.”

Codicote Youth FC’s U6 and U11 boys’ teams and U7 and U11 girls’ teams all play in the Hertfordshire Development League. The league puts the welfare and the enjoyment of its young participants first so that the children can play with freedom in a safe and calm environment where mistakes can be made and learned from.

Paresh Pandya, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey North Thames says: “We’re delighted to be Codicote Youth FC’s sponsor for this season and wish the club the best of luck in this year’s Hertfordshire Development League, but most of all we hope the teams have a lot of fun!”