Take a look around this 5 bedroom house with exceptional views in Berkhamsted

This home on Trevelyan Way has four ensuite bedrooms, a spacious verandah and exceptional views.

This property offers versatile accommodation featuring a lower-ground floor ideal for a home office, games room or self contained annexe.

At the heart of this family home is an open-plan kitchen/dining room with a breakfast bar. From the dining area, bifold and french doors allow access onto a partly covered veranda which enjoys views of the south facing garden and beyond. There are two reception rooms, one of which includes a Juliet balcony overlooking the rear garden.

On the lower-ground floor, a self-contained annexe has its own external access along with an internal staircase from the main accommodation. There is a large bedroom/living room, ensuite shower room, and kitchen/breakfast room.

The first floor includes a master bedroom suite featuring a vaulted ceiling, seating area with panoramic views, and an ensuite shower room. There are a further four good-sized bedrooms and two further ensuite shower rooms on this floor and a modern family bathroom.

Outside, the south facing rear garden includes an upper patio area with pond and 'living' wall. Steps lead down to further paved terraces, an area of lawn, and mature boundary planting. There is also the timber garden room, complete with cloakroom, which could serve as an excellent home office or games room.

To the front, there is a single garage along with the benefit of ample driveway parking.

